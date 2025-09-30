Watch: McDonald's Worker Hurls Drink At NY Woman In Drive-Thru Dispute: 'Lost His Sh*t'

The Schenectady County incident happened after midnight Monday, Sept. 29, at the McDonald’s on Route 50 in Glenville.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Ashley Russell said she and her wife had stopped for food after spending the evening with friends when confusion over a drink order escalated.

“We got to the speaker and waited about 10 minutes,” Russell wrote in a detailed post to the Scotia-Glenville Current Events Facebook page. “I was trying to explain to her I wanted a small instead of a medium sweet tea and she just kept saying pull forward. I told her I was not finished and it just got silent over the speaker.”

Russell said when she pulled to the window, the worker — identified only as “Jack” — began arguing with her.

“This kid completely lost his sh*t!” Russell wrote. “We got into it arguing back and forth, he threw ice at me and then filled the cup back up with water and threw that at me.”

Video of the incident shows an employee leaning out of the drive-thru window and tossing a clear plastic cup into Russell’s car. She said she called 911 after the exchange, describing it as harassment.

Russell told Daily Voice the worker also dented her car door after charging at the vehicle. “Were some words exchanged? Yeah, because I was pissed at this point,” she said.

The Schenectady woman said she has not received an apology. “The only thing I got was an email from corporate saying they let their store know and they apologize. No one has reached out,” she told Daily Voice.

In an update Tuesday, Sept. 30, Russell said she eventually spoke with the store owner but found his response dismissive.

“His response was, ‘I have video,’” she wrote. “I said OK, so you’ve seen him throw the ice and water at my face. He shouldn’t be working there. He told me to not go back. I couldn’t care less about McDonald’s — he needs to be punished for his actions.”

Russell also claimed she later received a false complaint at her own job, which she believes came from the same worker.

Daily Voice has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.