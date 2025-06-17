Watch: K9 Sniffs Out Camouflaged Child Inside Tractor Supply In Hudson Valley

The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 16 at the Tractor Supply store in Somers, when the girl was reported missing, the Westchester County Police Department said on Tuesday, June 17.

As search teams fanned out across the area surrounding the store, Officer Paul Osterman and his K9 partner Essex began tracking from outside the building’s entrance.

To everyone’s surprise, Essex led Officer Osterman not away from the store—but back inside.

Following the dog’s lead, the officer discovered the missing child tucked between two store displays. Her shirt happened to match the packaging of nearby merchandise, camouflaging her from view, police said.

According to police, the little girl was “somewhat surprised” to find herself nose-to-nose with Essex, but was safely reunited with her parents moments later.

A dramatic body camera footage was posted on the department's social media page on Tuesday, showing the search and the girl being returned to her family.

The department credited Essex’s quick tracking skills and Officer Osterman’s attention to detail with resolving the situation quickly and safely.

