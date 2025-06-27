Watch: DJ Khaled Surprises High School Grads In NY, Says 'Make Your Dreams Live'

The Grammy-winning producer delivered an impromptu speech at New Rochelle High School's ceremony on Wednesday, June 25, where he was celebrating his nephew, Cyrus, who was among the Class of 2025.

“I want to say congratulations to all of y’all,” DJ Khaled told the crowd, as captured in an Instagram reel shared on his official account, also adding to his nephew, “Cyrus has this god energy, you got that glow.”

He went on to talk to the graduating class at large: “The same goes for you, your family loves you, your mother and fathers love you, they are proud of you… you all are the inspiration and the motivation for this generation.”

Khaled, known for his larger-than-life persona and motivational catchphrases, praised the students for their hard work and reminded them that their journey was just beginning.

“You are everything that you want to be and you’re going to be what you want to be and you’re going to accomplish every single goal,” he said. “Today is a special day… I also want to remind you that every day is a special day… every second, every breath is a special time. And it’s always going to be your time," he went on to say.

He closed his remarks by urging graduates to chase their dreams boldly:

"Today you have accomplished something that’s so incredible and you put so much work into it. One thing I live by — dream big, but make your dreams live," Khaled ended with.

Students soon erupted in cheers as Khaled embraced his nephew and celebrated alongside graduates and their families.

Born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, DJ Khaled is a chart-topping producer, record executive, and media personality best known for hit songs like “All I Do Is Win” and “Wild Thoughts.”

He has collaborated with music’s biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, and Jay-Z, and is famous for his motivational mantras like “We the Best” and “Another One.”

Khaled also has more ties to the Westchester area: his partner, Nicole Tuck, was born in New Rochelle.

