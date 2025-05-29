Watch: Crypto Hostage Seen Bolting From NYC Townhouse After 17 Days Of Torture, Report Says

Video obtained exclusively by CNN shows the 28-year-old Italian crypto trader sprinting up from the basement of the Nolita home on Prince Street, flinging open a gate, and darting past a stunned pedestrian before flagging down police on Friday, May 23.

The man had allegedly been held hostage for 17 days by two business associates, including alleged “Crypto King of Kentucky” John Woeltz, in what prosecutors say was a twisted extortion scheme to steal millions in Bitcoin, as Daily Voice reported.

The victim had slowly gained some mobility inside the townhouse after telling his captors he might cooperate — a move he used to stage his escape, CNN reports. When the defendants went upstairs to retrieve his laptop so he could get the code, he knew it was his chance to break free, the outlet reports.

The man took off from the basement and ran until he found a traffic enforcement officer, who then contacted police.

Woeltz and his associate, William Duplessie, are accused of stealing the victim’s passport and electronics, then torturing him in the luxury six-story home, according to the Manhattan DA's office.

The defendants pistol-whipped the man, shocked him with wires, and even threatened to kill his family if he didn’t hand over access to his Bitcoin, according to charging documents obtained by Daily Voice.

The victim was covered in bruises and had ligature marks on his wrists when he was found, NBC New York reports. Police reportedly recovered a gun, Polaroid photos showing the victim bound, and other items allegedly used in the torture.

Woeltz was arraigned Saturday, May 24, and is being held without bail. Duplessie turned himself in to NYPD detectives on Tuesday, May 27, and is expected to be arraigned at a later date. Both men face charges of kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.