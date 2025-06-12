Watch: Senator 'Manhandled,' Handcuffed By Police At DHS Press Conference

Sen. Alex Padilla said he only wanted to ask Noem a question and interrupted her as she spoke about the ongoing protests and riots in Los Angeles.

In a video of the incident, Padilla is heard saying, "I'm Senator Alex Padilla, and I have questions for the secretary," as several officers push him out of the room and onto the ground. A man wearing an FBI vest handcuffed him. It's unclear how long he was detained.

Noem continued speaking without interruption to eth room of reporters, police officers, and other law enforcement officials.

Padilla's office told NBC News that he was in California to provide congressional oversight of the response to the protests.

"He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference," his office said. "He tried to ask the secretary a question and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed the situation on the Senate floor. "I just saw something that sickened my stomach. The manhandling of a United States senator — we need immediate answers to what the hell went on."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the men who restrained Padilla President Donald Trump's "shock troops," adding the situation was "outrageous, dictatorial and shameful," according to Axios.

Other Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff, called on Noem to resign and demanded an investigation.

"Every senator who works in this Capitol should be offended by this and outraged by this," Schiff told reporters outside the Capitol, per Axios.

The Department of Homeland Security, Noem nor Trump had not responded as of press time.

