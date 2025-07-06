Watch As NORAD Jets Intercept Another Plane Over Trump's Bedminster Golf Club

For the second time this weekend, a civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ, where the president and first lady stayed for the holiday.

On Saturday, July 5, a NORAD fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ, around 2:39 p.m., officials said. The pilot had entered a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone without authorization. NORAD said its aircraft performed a “headbutt maneuver” to alert the pilot, then safely escorted the plane out of the area. The incident marked one of five TFR violations reported that day.

Then, on Sunday, July 6, NORAD fighter jets were sent scrambling to intercept another plane that had violated the TFR around 10:30 a.m., military officials said. It was escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft. Video of the interception can be found here.

This is now one of 11 violations of the Bedminster Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) so far this weekend, prompting a strong warning to general aviation pilots, officials said.

“The excessive number of TFR violations this weekend indicates some civil aviators are not reading Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight as required by the FAA,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander of NORAD and US Northern Command.

Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster at 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, and is scheduled to depart for Washington, DC, on Sunday evening, July 6, at 5:00 p.m.

NORAD said fighter jets and helicopters may be used to intercept unauthorized aircraft and pilots are expected to respond on emergency frequencies 121.5 or 243.0 and reverse course until receiving further instructions.

“NORAD and the FAA aim to keep the skies over America safe, with close attention paid to areas with Temporary Flight Restrictions to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” Gen. Guillot said.

Pilots are advised to check FAA NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247 before flying anywhere near Bedminster. Failing to do so may lead to civil penalties, license suspension, or federal investigation.

