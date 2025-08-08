Watch: AG Shares Video From Fatal Police Shooting Of Woman With Pellet Gun In NY

The New York Attorney General’s Office said Thursday, Aug. 7, that its Office of Special Investigation made the footage public as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of 69-year-old Nancy Loftus of Port Jervis in April.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, at a home on Forrest Drive in the Town of Deerpark, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Troopers had responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a knife. When they arrived, they encountered a man who had been stabbed in the stomach, police said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, troopers soon saw Loftus outside the home holding what appeared to be a gun. They repeatedly ordered her to drop the weapon and raise her hands. Troopers then discharged their service weapons, striking Loftus.

The body camera footage released by the office depicts this account of events, with troopers James Curtin and Kevin Jacks shown yelling at Loftus to raise her hands and drop the gun before firing from behind vehicles. Loftus is not shown in the footage.

She was taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, where she was pronounced dead. A pellet gun was found at the scene, officials said.

Under New York State law, the AG's Office's Office of Special Investigation investigates incidents in which a police or peace officer may have caused a person’s death. The office said releasing the footage is intended to promote transparency and public trust, and is not an indication of any finding regarding criminal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

