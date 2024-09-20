Warning Issued For Crime Pattern Involving Package Deliveries Throughout Hudson Valley

In an announcement this week, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville warned residents to watch out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods involving package deliveries.

McConville's announcement came ahead of the launch of the new Apple iPhone 16 on Friday, Sept. 20, an expensive product that will likely be delivered to many households in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities have been made aware of an "ongoing crime pattern involving package deliveries" throughout the Hudson Valley.

"We strongly urge homeowners to secure package deliveries upon receipt," McConville said.

McConville also recommended that residents ask neighbors to accept a package if they will not be home.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.