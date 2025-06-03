Wanted NJ Burglar, 21, Caught In NY With Illegal Gun, USPS Jacket, Credit Card Scanner: Police

Loquinne Mathis Jr., of Beach 101st Street in Rockaway Park, was driving a 2009 Mazda westbound on Main Street near Howland Road in East Rockaway when Fourth Precinct officers spotted the vehicle with no front license plate, according to detectives.

Police stopped the car around 9:27 a.m. on Broadway near East Rockaway Road on Monday, June 2.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered Mathis was driving with a suspended license and was wanted for burglary by the Cranford Township Police Department in New Jersey.

He was arrested without incident.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered an unloaded illegal firearm, a U.S. Postal Service jacket, a credit card scanner, and two printers, police said.

Mathis is charged with:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Fugitive From Justice (Burglary Warrant – New Jersey).

Multiple Summary Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 3 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

Mathis had previously been arrested in March 2022 after a homeowner in Essex Fells, NJ reported a burglary in progress at their home on Forest Way and directed police in real time using their home surveillance cameras, according to Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.

Mathis, then 18, and another man were found hiding in the basement and arrested without incident. He was charged with:

Burglary.

Criminal Mischief.

Criminal Trespass.

Theft.

Police impounded the suspects' vehicle at the time for processing.

