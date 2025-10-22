Walmart Serves Up Major Thanksgiving Deal Amid Rising Food Costs

The retail giant announced the return of its annual Thanksgiving Meal Basket on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The feast includes more than 20 national and private-label items for less than $40, feeding 10 people for less than $4 per person.

The centerpiece is a Butterball turkey priced at just 97 cents per pound, which Walmart says is its lowest turkey price since 2019.

"We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low-priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items," said Walmart US president and CEO John Furner. "We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity, or tradition."

The basket includes other Thanksgiving staples like Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, Great Value Dinner Rolls, Russet potatoes, fresh cranberries, green beans, and pumpkin pie ingredients. Shoppers can order the basket online or in stores, with free express delivery for first-time Pickup & Delivery customers.

Since debuting in 2022, Walmart's Thanksgiving basket has helped millions of families stretch their budgets. The company said customers return each year for the offer's combination of affordability and convenience.

The deal returns as more Americans report economic anxiety over food prices.

Nearly half of US households said in September that groceries are harder to afford than in 2024, according to a Harris/Axios poll. Many essentials like eggs, beef, and coffee have risen far faster than the overall inflation rate, pushing grocery costs up more than 30% since 2020.

President Donald Trump's tariffs have also raised some food prices and strained household budgets. Goldman Sachs economists found that US consumers are covering more than half the costs of Trump's duties, leading to rising inflation.

Walmart is also selling new baskets for gluten-free diners, health-conscious families, and those planning a prime rib dinner with Angus beef, salad, potatoes, and wine. The offer will be available nationwide until Christmas Day.

Earlier in October, discount supermarket chain Aldi also announced a similar $40 Thanksgiving meal for 10 people.

