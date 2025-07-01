Walmart Just Crashed Prime Day’s Party With Its Biggest Summer Sale Yet

The six-day Walmart Deals summer savings event kicks off online at 12 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 13, both online and in-store. While Walmart+ members get early access starting Monday, July 7 at 7 p.m. EDT, shoppers looking for a head start can also check out Walmart’s July 4th sale, already live with early savings on tech, summer gear, and more.

Walmart’s deals span a wide range of everyday categories, including home goods, school supplies, beauty, toys, and fashion. And, unlike Amazon’s Prime Day which requires a paid membership, Walmart’s event is open to all shoppers. While Walmart+ members receive early access, no subscription is needed to shop the main event.

Walmart also leans into its vast physical presence, making it easy for shoppers to choose free curbside pickup or fast in-store returns. And with online and in-store offers running together, the event is designed to feel more accessible—whether you're browsing from your phone or walking into a local store.

Some top finds, per a press release from Walmart, include:

32-Inch Samsung Smart Monitor for $199.00 (was $299.99)

50-Inch Vizio QLED Smart TV for $218.00 (was $298.00)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99 (was $399.99)

HART 40-Volt 21-inch Supercharge 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower Kit for $374.00 (was $548.00)

Ozark Trail 20x10 Foot Straight Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent for $139.77 (was $199.67)

Ready to shop? Start browsing today, stack your cart, and get your Walmart.com account ready—because once the clock hits midnight on July 8, the best deals won’t wait. Whether you're online or in-store, this summer sale is your chance to click early and save big.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.