Wallaby, Parrots, Peacocks Among 84 Animals Seized From Filthy NY Home: Sheriff

In an announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the case began in 2024, when a complaint was filed about animal abuse at a residence on Old Dutch Hollow Road in Warwick. That complaint had also led to the removal of more than 100 animals at the time.

On Aug. 12, 2025, deputies executed an arrest warrant for Linda Hickey, 62, of Monroe, in connection with the 2024 case. While at the property, investigators said they smelled strong odors of urine and feces and saw numerous cages stacked inside. A search warrant was then obtained.

Deputies and investigators executed the warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 17, seizing 66 animals that included rabbits, parrots, tortoises, prairie dogs, guinea pigs, ferrets, hedgehogs, hamsters, dogs, cats, ducks, peacocks, and even a wallaby.

Authorities said the animals showed clear signs of neglect, including being confined in cages filled with filth and lacking proper care.

The Warwick Building Inspector then condemned the property due to unsafe conditions. A second search warrant on Friday, Sept. 19, led to the removal of 18 more animals, including hens, roosters, and pigs. In total, 84 animals were seized.

Authorities said several animals noted in the initial investigation — including an emu, a swan, two white geese, and four peafowl — were missing from the property during the second search. Their whereabouts remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

The Sheriff’s Office said the animals are now receiving veterinary care through partnering rescue organizations. The investigation is still active.

Sheriff Paul Arteta credited the Warwick Valley Humane Society and Animal Nation for their role in assessing, documenting, and transporting the animals.

"This case highlights the importance of community partnerships in combating animal neglect," Arteta said, adding, "The dedication of the Warwick Valley Humane Society and Animal Nation allowed us to act swiftly and humanely, giving these animals a chance at recovery."

According to the nonprofit organization All Creatures Wildlife Rehabilitation, Hickey was a previously licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

"Linda was an incredible rehabber for years. She obviously has some issues she needs to work out," the organization wrote in a Facebook post last month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.