Voters Nationally Prefer Harris Over Trump, New Poll Finds

The seven-point margin (50 to 43) is largely due to race and gender, the FDU poll shows.

The survey was conducted between Saturday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 20, using a voter list of registered voters nationwide carried out by Braun Research of Princeton, New Jersey.

Respondents were contacted by either live caller telephone interviews, or text-to-web surveys sent to cellular phones.

Men who hold traditional masculine identities seem to support Trump, while women and less than half of the remaining male population support Harris, according to FDU.

Dan Cassino, the poll's executive director and a government and politics professor at FDU, said Trump built his political career around a "very specific performance of whiteness and masculinity. In the past, that’s been seen as a strength, but it’s no longer clear that it’s working."

Voters who were not primed to think about race or sex of the candidates had them tied 47 to 48, according to the poll.

The other side of that coin?

“When voters are thinking about race or sex, Trump’s support just plummets,” Cassino added. “All the time, we hear strategists and pundits saying that Democratic candidates shouldn’t talk about identity, but these results show that making race and sex salient to voters is bad for Trump and boosts Harris.”

Harris is up by a whopping 10 points (52 to 42) when candidates' genders are mentioned, FDU said in its survey results.

"And when the race of the candidates is mentioned," it says, "Harris holds a 14-point lead, 53 to 39, a 15-point shift from the baseline condition."

Click here to view the complete poll results from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

