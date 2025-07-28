Husband-Wife Duo Launch Luxe Coffee Spot In NY With Beans Grown On Volcano

L’insolent Coffee, which launched its flagship café in Brooklyn, celebrated the grand opening of its second location at 130 N. Route 303 in West Nyack with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 24.

The company, founded by Oumar Kante and Portia Moldez, brings a truly global approach to the coffee experience—one that spans continents, cultures, and communities. The beans are grown on a volcanic mountain in the Central African country of Cameroon, roasted and packaged in Belgium, and now brewed fresh in West Nyack.

From Bean to Cup—And Across the Globe

"We control everything...the coffee is from the farm to the cups," said Kante, who has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Kante, originally from West Africa, launched a coffee farm in Cameroon during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company processes and packages the beans in Belgium, where he previously lived, before distributing them to the US.

Moldez, a New Jersey native, said the couple wanted to bring something unique and high-quality to American consumers.

"We Americans, we like European products, we like other world products...for us to get to deliver that to the consumer is a great big deal, you know?" Moldez said.

According to Kante, because L'insolent's coffee is grown at high altitude on volcanic soil, it gives their product a smooth, chocolatey finish with low acidity.

Moldez explained, "I'm sure a lot of us have a fair share of coffee experience. Most coffee, when you drink it, you get an acidity on your throat or something that's like stuck here, that chemical, and you kind of want it to gargle and wash it off by drinking something else or eating just to get rid of that...Our coffee doesn't have that."

She continued, "When you drink it, it seems like you're just drinking, like, I wouldn't say water, but close to that."

West Nyack Chosen for Its Community Feel

The new location in West Nyack was a natural choice, Moldez said, because of the town’s community-oriented vibe, artsy spirit, and family-friendly environment.

"Rockland, Nyack specifically, was like that. So we were looking for that kind of community, that kind of feel," Moldez said, adding, "So when we landed on this and we discovered that West Nyack is exactly the same as we're looking for, it was just like a blessing."

The café, at roughly 1,500 square feet, includes communal tables, private nooks, and outdoor seating, designed to serve everyone from students and remote workers to families and casual coffee lovers.

The Coffee—and More

L’insolent offers a curated menu of high-quality espresso drinks, teas, and seasonal specialties. Kante favors their espresso, noting its deep chocolate undertones, while Moldez recommends the salted caramel latte and the ube rose, a vibrant, floral refresher made with hibiscus tea and ube, a purple yam from the Philippines.

"We are very picky with the syrups we use and our milk because everything plays a part in how a drink is made," Moldez said, adding, "You know, you have to go all around. That's how we try to provide to everybody."

They also serve fresh-made pastries and are expanding into savory offerings like panini sandwiches and salads, all with a European flair.

A Community Hit From Day One

The shop has seen a steady stream of customers since opening day. So much so, that Moldez said word of the new location spread like "wildfire."

"We didn't even do anything major," Moldez said, continuing, "Like there are a couple of moms in the area who have Facebook groups and word of mouth. It's just one by one. They kept coming in...that's the power of marketing right now in social media."

Even as closing time approached, the café stayed open late for lingering customers.

"How can you say no?... If we're here, then come on in," Moldez said.

She added, "You have to be kind and you have to be welcoming to your guests because this is what we're here for. We're here to serve you good coffee, we're here to serve you good food, good experience. So that's number one for us."

Looking Ahead

L’insolent Coffee isn’t done growing. Kante hopes to open 100 locations in the next five years, but he said they are taking a careful, customer-driven approach to expansion.

"We would love to open our hundredth shop in the next five years, but we really want to understand what people really need...We want to have that feedback and answer any simple, small things to make sure everything is complete before we go. Every time we open something new, it's going to add something," Kante said.

As for what’s next, Moldez teased the launch of their ready-to-drink iced coffee line, already available in Belgium and soon to hit shelves in the US.

Overall, though, the couple hopes to share their creation with as many people as possible.

"Because we have our own beans, our first objective is to share that with everybody...having one shop is a good thing, but it's not exposing the product to everybody," Kante said, continuing, "Our plan...is to extend this experience and test coffee with people and to make our brand known with people so they understand who we are."

Rave Reactions

Just days after opening, the shop has already received praise from visitors.

"I'm hoping it does well because it was really good coffee! And they were so kind and welcoming," said one member of the Nyack Eats Facebook page, who added, "I had a caramel latte, almond croissant, and tried their chocolate chip cookie — so good!"

Yelp reviewer Bobby I. of Flushing also left a five-star review: "The coffees are made with care and high-quality ingredients. The food selection was modest, but freshly made and absolutely delicious...Definitely worth a stop when you're passing by."

Another five-star review read, "Omg so good! My brown sugar shaken espresso was delicious and so refreshing. Customer service was top tier. Beautifully decorated."

