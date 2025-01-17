A Few Clouds 36°

Virus Outbreak In China Sparking Concerns: Here's What To Know About Hmpv

A surge in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China is sparking concerns five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, drawing attention to another respiratory virus circulating in the population.

A chest radiograph of a middle-aged man with encephalitis-associated HMPV. Consolidation in the right middle lobe (circle) is compatible with pneumonia.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Fok A, Mateevici C, Lin B, Chandra RV, Chong VH
The symptoms of human metapneumovirus are often similar to the common cold.

Photo Credit: Cleveland Clinic
Joe Lombardi
HMPV, a known virus, usually causes cold-like symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, a runny nose, and a sore throat. 

The new rise in cases, particularly among children under 14 in northern China, has officials urging caution as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, a time when travel and gatherings often lead to spikes in illness.

Data from China’s state news agency, Xinhua, shows HMPV cases have been climbing steadily since mid-December, with significant increases in both outpatient and emergency visits. Officials predict further rises as holiday travel intensifies.

At a news conference on Friday, Dec. 27, Kan Biao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that while the surge is notable, it aligns with seasonal patterns for respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV. 

How to Protect Yourself:

  • To reduce your risk of infection, health experts recommend:
  • Washing your hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.
  • Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms.
  • Staying home if you feel unwell.

Experts emphasize that HMPV differs from COVID-19 in key ways. Unlike COVID-19, HMPV is not a novel virus, and there is widespread population-level immunity. 

While Chinese officials have assured the public that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed, they are implementing a new monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, aimed at strengthening early detection efforts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

