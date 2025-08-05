Fair 70°

Viral TikTok Challenge Leaves 9-Year-Old With Severe Burns: Police

A 9-year-old boy suffered severe burns after his older brother poured boiling water on him during a viral TikTok prank, police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 29, when a 12-year-old boy boiled water in a microwave and dumped it on his 9-year-old brother while he slept, according to Lancaster Township police.

The victim sustained serious burns to his neck and chest and was rushed to the Lehigh Burn Center for treatment, authorities said.

Police confirmed the incident is under investigation.

In response, Lancaster Township police urged parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity, noting that harmful internet trends like the so-called “Hot Water Challenge” pose serious risks.

The challenge is kids daring each other to pour boiling water on an unsuspecting child, as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia explained.

The police encouraged parents to review the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s "Parenting Tips for Online Safety", which provides detailed guidance on controlling and supervising children’s device use. A printable brochure is available through their official resources.

