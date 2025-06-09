'Violent, Young' Teen Gets Murder Charge In Fatal New Year's Shooting In HV: DA

The indictment was announced Friday, June 6, by Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, who said the teen was 16 at the time of the alleged crimes and is now being prosecuted as an adolescent offender.

According to the DA, the teen, whose name was not made public, is charged with second-degree murder for the New Year’s Day shooting death of Omar Bonilla near Locust Hill Avenue and Lafayette Place in Yonkers.

He is also charged with second-degree attempted murder for a separate shooting on December 14, 2024, also in Yonkers. In total, the teen faces four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon—three tied to the shootings and one for allegedly being caught with a loaded firearm on April 29, prosecutors added.

The defendant was arraigned on Friday, May 23, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is currently being held at Woodfield Cottage, the juvenile detention center run by the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

District Attorney Cacace said the case highlights a growing concern over how violent offenders are prosecuted under state law.

"It becomes clear that our most violent criminals are continuing to exploit New York State’s “Raise the Age” law," Cacace said, adding, "The DA’s Office will continue to do everything we can to hold these violent, young criminals accountable for their actions however we, as a society, must closely study this issue and, if necessary, adjust our laws for the sake of safety and justice.”

The Yonkers Police Department conducted the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by the Homicide Bureau and Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the DA’s Office.

If convicted of murder, the teen faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

