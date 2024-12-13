Violent Stabbing Near High School In Region Leads to Multiple Arrests

The incident occurred on Buckley Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Sullivan County's village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police Chief Steven D'Agata, officers responded to Liberty High School after the injured teen had entered school grounds seeking help after being stabbed.

School Resource Officers applied a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding from multiple stab wounds, D'Agata said.

The teen was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Vahalla.

Shortly after, Liberty officers identified two suspects fleeing from the scene and, after a short foot pursuit, arrested two 15-year-old boys.

Within hours, the investigation had resulted in the police locating and arresting two additional 17-year-old girls and Ricco Molina, age 18, of Liberty.

All five were charged with assault and gang assault, D'Agata added.

Molina was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in place of $10,000 cash, $20,000 secured bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond.

The two 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy were released on their own recognizance.

The second 15-year-old boy was remanded to the Office of Children and Family Services custody at a secure detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 845-292-4422, specifically those with cell phone videos of the incident.

School officials said that on Friday, Dec. 13, there will be an increased police presence on middle and high school campuses to help faculty and students feel safer.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.