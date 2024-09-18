New Update: Armed, Dangerous Man Killed By Police In Hudson Valley

An armed and dangerous man wanted for numerous violent felony crimes in New York City has been shot and killed by New York State Police following a confrontation.

The incident began in Orange County on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Woodbury and ended in Highland Mills.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Ali Ali, age unknown of New York City, refused to stop while driving a stolen vehicle from troopers on I-87. During the pursuit, Ali crashed the car, which caught fire.

He ran from the scene into a wooded area, and multiple police agencies joined the hunt for the "armed and dangerous" man, Nevel said.

After hours of searching, Ali was shot and killed by at least one trooper during a confrontation in the Highland Mills area, state police said.

Nevel said an investigation is underway.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

