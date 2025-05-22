Vietnam Vet Admits Shooting At Police Station In NY, Leading Cops On Slow-Speed Chase

Paul Trinci, 77, pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday, May 21, in connection with a shooting outside the Saratoga Springs Police Department in February.

Trinci admitted that he fired two rounds of birdshot from his vehicle at the Lake Avenue police station on the evening of Friday, Feb. 7. The shots struck both a marked patrol car and the front of the department building. Nobody was injured.

Following the shooting, Trinci drove off, prompting a low-speed pursuit that ended in the Town of Malta. When he exited the vehicle, Trinci made several statements indicating that he wanted officers to end his life. He was taken into custody without further incident.

In court, Trinci also spoke of recent struggles with mental health and substance abuse—a growing concern among area veterans, according to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

“Unfortunately, Saratoga County has seen several incidents this year concerning a combination of substance abuse and mental health challenges being suffered by our veterans that has led to incredibly dangerous incidents with law enforcement— some of them fatal,” Heggen said.

“Although safety of law enforcement and defendant accountability are of the utmost importance, as members of the community we would implore veterans facing similar challenges to take advantage of the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency located right here in Ballston Spa.”

Trinci is expected to receive a combined sentence of 3 to 11 years in prison in July, and was ordered to pay full restitution.

Veterans in Saratoga County experiencing mental health or substance use challenges are encouraged to contact the Veterans Affairs Crisis Line by dialing 988 or reach out to the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency in Ballston Spa.

