Video Released After US Strike Takes Out Alleged Drug Vessel In South America, Killing 11

Trump announced the operation during an Oval Office briefing earlier in the day on Tuesday, Sept. 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Minutes after the briefing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that US forces had conducted “a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”

The White House later posted video:

Trump said the boat was in international waters, smuggling the drugs to the US.

He then provided additional specifics on social media, and accused Nicolas Maduro, who is serving as president of Venezuela, as being behind the drug cartels.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said.

He added: “TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere.

"The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action.”

Trump said no US forces were harmed. “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!”

The action underscores a stepped-up Pentagon focus on counternarcotics in Latin America, particularly networks tied to Venezuela.

In the past few weeks, the Pentagon has deployed US Naval ships to the coast of Venezuela, including a pair of destroyers, a guided missile cruiser, and the USS Iwo Jima, which carries over 2,500 Marines specifically equipped to transport substantial numbers of troops on land if necessary. The Iwo Jima also is capable of launching fighter jets and helicopters.

In retaliation, Maduro has mobilized 15,000 Venezuelan troops to the border, calling the US action the greatest threat to South America in 100 years.

Officials did not immediately release the vessel type, the precise location of the engagement, or what munitions were used.

