Video: Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into Woods In Rockland County

The crash happened Tuesday, June 17, on Red Schoolhouse Road near Ronwood Road in Chestnut Ridge, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

The vehicle lost control and left the roadway, ending up in a wooded area. First responders from the South Spring Valley Fire Department and the Pearl River Fire Department worked together to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Faist EMS and Ramapo Police also responded to the scene. Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.