Video Alleges Inmate, Deputy, Undersheriff Love Triangle In HV, Sheriff Candidate Says

In a statement posted Thursday, June 12, Sullivan County sheriff candidate Tim Dymond demanded that Sheriff Mike Schiff immediately suspend Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, whom he referred to as “Schiff’s handpicked #2,” pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

He said the video, shared last week on social media, “shows clear evidence of an improper relationship” between Chaboty, a female subordinate corrections officer, and a jail inmate.

“This kind of unethical, improper and illegal behavior has no place in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office,” Dymond wrote, adding that the matter should be investigated by the county legislature, the district attorney, and the New York State Attorney General.

“Make no mistake, this is a criminal case and should result in multiple arrests," Dymond continued.

He also linked the video to what he said was a broader pattern of misconduct, citing an alleged "FBI investigation into public corruption at the Sheriff's Office, reports of falsified reports, founded hostile work environment complaints, and a pile of other serious issues hindering the work of law enforcement."

In a lengthy rebuttal posted to Facebook the same day, Schiff’s campaign fired back, calling the video “repugnant and scurrilous” and accusing Dymond’s team of spreading misinformation.

According to the sheriff’s post, the video shows three segments that have been edited “out of context.” In one, Chaboty is seen giving cold medicine to a female deputy, a longtime acquaintance who Schiff says was feeling ill.

In another, a woman is speaking with an inmate over video — but, Schiff’s campaign said, she was no longer employed by the department at the time. The video infers that the female deputy had sex with the inmate in a closet, but Schiff’s campaign says there is "no evidence to substantiate that claim."

And in the third, the same woman is shown upset after her car and personal firearm were stolen, and Chaboty gives her a consoling hug before Schiff says he sat her down to take a statement from her. According to Schiff, the video was cropped to hide the presence of other Sheriff's Office members.

Schiff's campaign also added that at the time this part of the video was filmed, the victim was an ex-employee of the Sheriff's Office whose car was seized in connection with the investigation before being released by the DA's office.

"There was no cover up," Schiff's campaign wrote, adding that the district attorney’s office is already "well aware of the facts."

"The one thing that Tim Dymond does consistently is to leave out facts and evidence so he can try to convict on rumor and innuendo," Schiff's campaign said, continuing, "Tim Dymond knows that none of the allegations contained in the video are true but he persists in spinning this wild conspiracy theory in an attempt to confuse the voters."

Dymond has his own perspective, though: "We need to clean house at the Sheriff's Office. It's time for new leadership so we can get back to the real job - keeping Sullivan County residents safe - instead of the constant juggling of Schiff's unethical chaos."

The controversy has come right before the Republican Sheriff's Office primary, which is set to be held on Tuesday, June 24. Early voting already started on Saturday, June 14.

