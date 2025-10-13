Video: 2 Dead In Plane Crash On Massachusetts Highway: Report

It happened around 8:15 a.m., when the plane crashed in the median along I-195 in Dartmouth, transportation officials confirmed. All lanes had reopened as of press time.

The NTSB said the Socata TBM-700 crashed after departing New Bedford Regional Airport.

Video taken by Fall River resident Matthew Neto shows the fiery plane in the median.

Daily Voice has reached out to state police for details. This is a developing news report. Check back for details.

