Victim Stabbed During Student-Involved Fight Outside Hudson Valley HS

The Sullivan County incident happened in the town of Liberty, just outside Liberty High School, at the end of the school day on Thursday, Dec. 12.

A fight broke out between a group of Liberty students and others who are not students, and at some point one of the non-students was stabbed, the Liberty Central School District said in a letter to parents.

The victim ran to the campus and sought medical attention, and a medevac helicopter landed on the school’s football field. The victim’s condition, age, and sex were not immediately available.

Following the incident, all traffic was shut down on the campus and all bus and student pick-up was moved to the parking lot on Winthrop Avenue, the district said.

It was not immediately clear whether police had identified a suspect or had anyone in custody, though the district told parents there was “no danger or threat” to the community.

Both the Liberty Police Department and the school district are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

