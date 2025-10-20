Victim Robbed At Gunpoint After Uber Drop-Off In NY: 3 Flee Scene, At Large, Cops Say

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, near Building 1 at 200 Beacon Hill Dr. in Dobbs Ferry, according to the village’s police department.

Investigators said the victim had been dropped off by an Uber after returning from a bar in Yonkers when he was approached by three suspects. The suspects allegedly robbed him at gunpoint, with one of them hitting the victim in the head before fleeing the scene.

The trio were last seen leaving in a silver Honda Accord Sport with New Jersey registration N84UTA, police said.

Shortly after the robbery, police spotted a vehicle matching the suspect car’s description traveling southbound on the Saw Mill River Parkway. When officers tried to stop it, the driver refused and sped off.

The car was last seen traveling on I-87 in Yonkers, police added.

Authorities have since notified New Jersey State Police to help locate the suspects. The agency later found that the car’s license plate was not on file, leading authorities to believe it may be a fake plate.

The suspects were described as a Black man who is around 6-foot-10 with a skinny build and short dreadlock-style hair who was wearing a grey Nike track suit; a Black man who is around 6-foot-2 with a skinny build who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a black ski mask; and a third unknown driver.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact Dobbs Ferry Police Headquarters.

