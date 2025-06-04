Venmo Upgrades Debit Card, Checkout Options To Compete With Rivals: See What's New

Parent company PayPal announced the upgrades to the Venmo Debit Mastercard and Venmo Checkout service in a news release on Wednesday, June 4. The money-transferring app is used monthly by more than 64 million Americans.

Venmo's debit card now offers 15% cash back at major retailers like Lyft, McDonald's, Sephora, Walgreens, and Walmart. Users can activate offers through the Venmo app to earn rewards on purchases both in-store and online.

The push comes after Venmo posted a 20% jump in yearly revenue, with "Pay with Venmo" transaction volume climbing 50% in the first quarter.

"Not only does Venmo deliver best-in-class peer-to-peer payment experiences, but we're transforming from a payments app into a full-service commerce experience for users to spend their balance on everything, in-store and online," said Diego Scotti, the executive vice president of Venmo's consumer group. "Venmo users trust Venmo to move money, so we're making it easier – and more rewarding – to spend and live their lives with an app that moves as fast as they do."

Other additions to the debit card include contactless mobile payments, scheduled balance transfers, and no international fees. Insurance through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will protect eligible balances up to $250,000 at partner banks.

Venmo will launch a national advertising campaign during the 2025 NBA Finals with "The White Lotus" actors Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger to promote the upgraded debit card.

"Everybody I know uses Venmo for splitting costs for dinners, concert tickets and vacations, so I had to get Aimee Lou on board to make her life easier," Schwarzenegger said. "As an entrepreneur, I'm really serious about my 'rewards game,' so it's a win I can earn cash back when I pay with the Venmo debit card. I love a rewards hack."

"Hanging out with my lovely friend, Patrick, I quickly found out that Venmo is a go-to way for people in the [United] States to send money to friends, but it's so much more than that," Wood said. "As an Aquarius, I tend to be quite clever with money, so I love that you can earn some serious cash back when you spend your balance with the Venmo debit card – that means another astrology reading for me!"

The changes are Venmo's latest move to compete with payment platforms like Cash App and Zelle. Venmo's share of the US peer-to-peer payments market dipped to 19% over the past year, while Zelle surged to 66%, CNBC reported.

Only a small fraction of Venmo users have a debit card, compared to Cash App, where 44% of users have one, according to financial analysis firm Bernstein. Venmo's $13 billion in 2024 debit card transaction volume trails far behind Cash App's $152 billion.

Venmo's debit card seems to be gaining popularity, though. On a recent earnings call, PayPal president and CEO Alex Chriss said nearly two million people used a PayPal or Venmo debit card for the first time last quarter, a 90% year-over-year increase.

Major brands like DoorDash, JetBlue Airways, Starbucks, and Ticketmaster now accept Venmo at checkout, a move that helps the platform keep up with rivals in offering everyday payments.

