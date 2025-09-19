Vandal Damages New Shed At NY Park: 'Yes, We Are Installing Cameras,' Official Says

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge announced the incident on Thursday night, Sept. 18, which happened in the Chester Commons Park.

In a public statement, Holdridge called it a direct attack on efforts to provide residents and youth sports teams with improved facilities.

"This goes directly against all those efforts and goals, especially a week or so after we unveiled our new field/lights and had Friday Night Lights here for the first time in years," Holdridge wrote in a social media post.

The shed was part of ongoing investments to revitalize Chester Commons, a popular park and home base for local sports.

"Before anyone says anything, yes, we are installing cameras at Carpenter Community Park and the Chester Commons Park," Holdridge said on Thursday, adding that it is "just a matter of time now."

The Chester Police Department is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 845-469-9311.

