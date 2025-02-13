Valentine’s Day Scam Alert: How To Spot Red Flags

Romance scams are usually initiated online and often prey on vulnerable people.

Scammers create fake online profiles and attempt to build phony emotional attachments until a potential victim is comfortable sending them money.

Both men and women fall victim to these scams.

Many times, the criminal targets older people and those who may be struggling in a relationship and/or are emotionally vulnerable.

Even affluent, well-educated individuals have fallen prey to these scams.

Criminals do extensive research on potential victims, looking through social media and dating sites for posts divulging information about their lives and personalities.

They are expert manipulators and use these open, personal posts against the victim, cultivating them over a long period of time. Victims feel there is a real connection, romantic interest, and become invested in the online relationship. The internet provides anonymity, allowing criminals unlimited time trolling for potential victims hoping someone will take the bait.

Criminals often claim to be wealthy, or from affluent, prominent families, with business interests requiring they travel extensively outside the country. Scammers try to establish a relationship very quickly, gain their victim’s trust, and sometimes propose marriage. When victims attempt to meet them, the scammers never show up and always have excuses.

Once trust is gained the scammers ask for money.

Scammers often cite medical emergencies, legal fees, or business investments, promising swift repayment that never comes

The victim never sees repayment and the scammer will continue asking for more money.

Victims are often reluctant to report the crime because they are embarrassed and humiliated that they were duped and have become emotionally and financially invested in the relationship.

Scammers exploit victims’ personal details for identity theft, financial fraud, and even money laundering.

This scam is not purely romance-based, as there are many instances of this fraud in false job/work-from-home schemes. Scammers will contact potential victims through LinkedIn and other job sites, establish trust based on an employer/employee relationship then exploit the victims in the same pattern as romance scams.

This is a difficult crime to prove and investigate as many of these scammers are overseas – Nigeria predominantly. These scammers are not lone-wolf operators, they operate in organized enterprise fraud rings using complex techniques. These scammers have been known to also spoof phone numbers and hire actors to communicate with the victims via phone to further establish the ill-derived trust.

Here are tips the agency says can help prevent you from falling prey to scams:

Limit personal details online – Scammers scour social media for targets.

Stick to reputable dating/job platforms – But remember, scammers lurk on these too.

Verify identities – Reverse-search photos and check profiles for inconsistencies.

Be skeptical of rushed relationships – Scammers often push for quick trust.

Never send money to online-only connections – If they ask, it’s a red flag.

Excuse after excuse? Walk away. – If they keep dodging in-person meetings, they’re likely a fraud.

