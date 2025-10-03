US Mint Considers Putting Trump On Coin To Celebrate Nation's 250th Birthday

In a social media post, US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the authenticity of the coin's first drafts on Friday, Oct. 3. The coin would be released to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday in 2026.

Early drawings show Trump's side profile on one side of the coin. The other side depicts him with a clenched fist before an American flag, stamped with the words: "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT."

The coin's reverse side appears to be a reference to the assassination attempt Trump faced in western Pennsylvania in July 2024.

"No fake news here," Beach posted. "These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over."

Federal law bans living people from being featured on US currency. In 1866, Congress passed the Thayer amendment to restrict currency depictions to deceased people.

A Treasury spokesperson told Politico that the coin would celebrate Trump's role in American history.

"Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles."

In 2020, Congress authorized commemorative $1 coins with designs that are "emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial" to be in circulation for 2026.

