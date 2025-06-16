State Department Issues Do Not Travel Warning For Israel

The US State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory, the highest severity classification, urging citizens against all travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

On Saturday, June 14, the department authorized the voluntary departure of family members and non-emergency US government employees due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region.

The US Embassy may further restrict or prohibit government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

In the warning released Monday, June 16, the state department cited "armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest" as the reasons not to travel to Israel and "terrorism and civil unrest" as reasons for the warning covering the West Bank and Gaza.

"Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza," the warning states. "Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities.

"The security environment is complex and can change quickly, and violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza without warning.

"Increased regional tensions can cause airlines to cancel and/or curtail flights into and out of Israel."

Iran had already been under a Do Not Travel warning issued in March.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

