US Cruise Passengers Busted With Opioid More Powerful Than Fentanyl: Bermuda Police

Four American cruise ship passengers were arrested in Bermuda after arriving with a stash of illegal drugs, authorities said.

An aerial view of Front Street in Hamilton, Bermuda.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Kinø
Chris Spiker
Carnival Cruise Lines security detained the travelers aboard the ship before docking, the Bermuda Police Service said on Tuesday, July 22. The group was arrested upon arrival and held in police custody to await charges.

The passengers had a package containing carfentanil, a deadly opioid originally used to sedate elephants.

"Even tiny amounts can be deadly," said Acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns. "This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy."

Police also seized several compressed cannabis packages, vape pens, and suspected THC gummies. Investigators said the drugs were going to be distributed across the island in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement to CruiseHive, Carnival said passengers caught with illegal drugs are banned from the cruise line for life.

"We follow a zero-tolerance drug policy, as we strictly comply with all applicable laws and regulations, and we also advise our guests that they can be personally subject to local law enforcement actions," said Carnival.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, carfentanil is about 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. The synthetic opioid has been found in street drugs more frequently, often without users knowing it. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said overdose deaths involving carfentanil jumped from 29 in the first half of 2023 to 238 in the first half of 2024.

