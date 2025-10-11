US Coast Guard Headquarters Attack: Driver Assaults Officer After Ramming Gate In Philadelphia

The breach happened around 7 p.m. at 1 Washington Avenue, Sgt. Eric Gripp said. After disabling several surveillance cameras and communication devices, the man struck a Philadelphia police officer in the face with a camera when confronted by the Marine Unit and Coast Guard personnel, according to Gripp.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to a hospital for evaluation. Investigators believe he may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

The investigation is being handled by South Detectives and the Philadelphia Police Homeland Security Unit.

Less than a month prior, a similar incident happened at the FBI field office in Pittsburgh, PA. A man drove a white sedan into the gate in what authorities described as a “targeted attack.” The driver, later identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, then exited and hurled an American flag onto the damaged gate. Click here to read our full report.

Editor's Note: The facility has been referred to by police and officials as "United States Coast Guard Headquarters" but is officially known as "USCG Fifth District Sector Delaware Bay Command," according to USCG.

