UPS Reveals Massive Layoffs With 48,000 Jobs Cut This Year: Here's Breakdown

The company disclosed the cuts on Tuesday, Oct. 28, while reporting its third-quarter earnings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The reductions included 34,000 operational positions — primarily warehouse workers and drivers — and 14,000 management roles, The Journal reported.

The company said the cuts were achieved through layoffs and buyouts.

The total layoffs far exceeded UPS’s April announcement, when it projected cutting 20,000 operational jobs.

The losses represent approximately 10 percent of UPS’s workforce, which stood at 490,000 employees globally at the start of 2025.

The job cuts are part of UPS’s "Network Reconfiguration and Efficiency Reimagined" initiative, designed to streamline operations amid declining package volumes and lower demand.

The company has also closed daily operations at 93 facilities across the US during the first nine months of the year.

A key factor driving the layoffs is UPS’s decision to scale back its business with Amazon, its largest customer, due to low margins and increased competition from Amazon’s own logistics network. UPS reported that its deliveries for Amazon have dropped by more than 21 percent in 2025.

Following the announcement on the job cuts on Tuesday, the company’s stock price surged between 7 and 12 percent, reflecting investor optimism about the cost-saving measures.

Founded in 1907 as a messenger service in Seattle, UPS has grown into one of the largest logistics companies in the world. In 2022, it had 536,000 employees after its workforce peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic when demand for e-commerce surged.

