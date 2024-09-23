New Fatal Crash Update: 17-Year-Old Victim From HS In Hudson Valley ID'd, Driver Charged

The crash occurred in Sullivan County around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, on Route 17 West in Mamakating.

The student killed, and the passengers attended Minisink Valley High School in Orange County, according to the district's superintendent Brian C. Monahan.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 white Honda CRV exited the shoulder of the roadway, ultimately traveling down a steep ravine and overturning.

All four occupants were removed from the vehicle.

Two were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition. One passenger was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill and transferred to Westchester Medical Center.

Passenger Jack P. Braun, age 17, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where he died from his injuries, Nevel said.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter

Two counts of vehicular assault

DWI

The name of the teen charged was not released due to his age.

The Bloomingburg Fire Department, Mobile Medic, Hatzolah EMS, Rock Hill EMS, Atlantic Air One, and Hackensack Air One assisted the state police.

All four occupants of the Honda CRV were Minisink Valley High School students. The Minisink Valley School District has provided counselors to provide additional support for students and staff.

This investigation is ongoing. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the vehicle before the collision to contact the New York State Police at Middletown, 845-344-5300.

