Up To $400 'Inflation Refund' Checks On Way To Millions Of NY Households: Here's Who Qualifies

New Yorkers will get some financial relief this fall.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces inflation refund checks will be sent this fall to 8.2 million households across New York.

 Photo Credit: Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
“Inflation refund” checks of up to $400 will be mailed directly to 8.2 million households across New York beginning in October, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, May 14.

No application, sign-up, or extra steps are required. The checks are part of the FY 2026 State Budget and aim to ease the financial strain on working- and middle-class families impacted by rising prices, Hochul’s office said.

“It’s simple—this is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’ll never stop fighting to help your family address the rising cost of living.”

Here’s Who Qualifies

Eligibility is based on your 2023 New York State tax return (Form IT-201). If you weren’t claimed as a dependent and your income falls within the following thresholds, you’ll receive a check:

  • $400: Joint filers with income up to $150,000
  • $300: Joint filers with income $150,001–$300,000
  • $200: Single filers with income up to $75,000
  • $150: Single filers with income $75,001–$150,000

There are no age restrictions, and as long as you qualify, a check will be mailed to you automatically.

When Will Checks Arrive?

Mailings begin in October and will continue through November. Your check may arrive at a different time than your neighbor’s—distribution isn’t based on ZIP code or region.

According to the governor’s office, checks are going out to households across all corners of the state, including:

  • 1.25 million on Long Island
  • 924,000 in the Hudson Valley
  • 475,000 in the Capital Region

More Than Just Refunds

The inflation refund is just one part of a broader affordability plan, the governor’s office said. Hochul also touted wins in the state budget including:

  • Middle-class tax cuts to the lowest rates in 70 years
  • An expansion of the Child Tax Credit (up to $1,000 per child)
  • Universal free school meals for every student, which could save families up to $1,600 per child

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the inflation refund checks are meant to directly help working families.

“A budget is a statement of values and priorities," she said. "While Washington advocates tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class."

For more information and to check eligibility details, visit ny.gov/inflationrefund.

