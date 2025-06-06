Unwell Hiker Rescued In Dramatic Mission In Rockland Near NY/NJ Border

The incident happened midday in the rugged terrain near the Palisades, where over two dozen trained volunteers from the Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue team responded with specialized gear to assist the hiker in distress, The Monsey Scoop reported on Thursday, June 5.

After reaching the hiker, Chaverim volunteers gave medical attention—including pain relief—and secured them onto a rescue stretcher. The group then carefully carried the hiker across steep, uneven ground to safety.

The hiker was transferred to Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

