Unusual Symptoms Reported As Cases Of Highly Contagious Disease Surge In Parts Of US

A viral infection most common in children under 5, hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading rapidly in daycares and schools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the illness is usually mild — causing fever, mouth sores, and a distinctive rash on the hands and feet — doctors are seeing more adults affected, sometimes with unusual symptoms like widespread rashes and even nail loss.

The Pan American Health Organization has urged countries to strengthen prevention efforts, especially for young children who are most vulnerable to complications.

Although serious outcomes are rare, HFMD can occasionally lead to severe issues affecting the central nervous system.

The virus spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, contaminated surfaces, and even diaper changes. There is no vaccine, so prevention relies on frequent handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.

Most people recover within a week to 10 days, but parents are encouraged to monitor symptoms and keep children home if they have a fever or uncontrolled drooling. Health experts stress that vigilance is key to curbing the current surge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.