Uno Responds To Casino Card Game Rumors: 'Sounds Wild, Huh?'

The Mattel-owned brand said the game known for its "skip" and "draw two" cards isn't heading to casino floors anytime soon. Uno denied the rumors in an Instagram post on Monday, July 14.

The viral posts claimed that Uno would be available for gamblers in Las Vegas. The rumor was even picked up by DraftKings, one of the country's largest betting companies.

Uno said that the only "green" being passed around will be one of the game's four colors, not cash.

"A rumor has come to our attention that there will be UNO tables on the casino floors in Las Vegas," the brand posted. "Sounds wild, huh?

"We hate to be the bearers of bad news but the casino floor isn't ready for us yet. We've been told that while they do have tight security, it's not robust enough for UNO at this time."

Some fans were disappointed that they won't be able to play a "skip" card near a Blackjack table or roulette wheel.

"What NOOOO 😭 I was ready," one Instagram commenter said.

"I thought I was boutta win it all with a +4 😔," another person commented.

Others say it's probably for the best that Uno players can't gamble on the game in casinos, considering the frustration of getting hit with a "wild draw four" card when someone has just one card left.

"Security wouldn't be able to handle the crash-outs 😂," one comment read.

"Yeah they need to be able to screw the tables into the floor so nobody will flip one lol," another person wrote.

A popular Northeast casino might be interested in opening up Uno tables on its floor. Foxwoods Resort Casino in southeast Connecticut replied to Uno's clarification post with the two eyes (👀) emoji, which typically means someone is looking or noticing something in a sly manner.

The confusion appears to stem from a May announcement that Uno was creating 21 and older "social clubs." The first Uno Social Club opened in July at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.

While the lounges are only for adults, wagers won't be accepted on games of Uno. The social clubs will be Uno-themed suites, featuring special-edition versions of the game like "Golf," "Teams," and "Show 'em No Mercy."

In its May announcement, Mattel said it wanted to put a flashy spin on a typical night of playing cards.

"We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be — bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," said Ray Adler, Mattel's global head of games. "The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we're excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories."

New York City is expected to get the pop-up game night experience sometime in August. Uno Social Clubs will also be set up at bars in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The social clubs will also offer themed drink menus, tournament play, and custom photo opportunities.

