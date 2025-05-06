University Of New Haven Joins Long Island, Wagner In NEC As Part Of NCAA D-I Move

The Chargers will officially elevate their programs to NCAA Division I. New Haven will become the 10th full-time member of the Northeast Conference on Tuesday, July 1.

The move was announced on Tuesday, May 6, by NEC commissioner Noreen Morris and university president Jens Frederiksen. Despite its name, the college has its main campus in West Haven and a satellite campus in Orange.

The private university will be the seventh Connecticut school at the NCAA's top level. The Chargers will join fellow NEC member Central Connecticut State, along with Fairfield, Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac, UConn, and Yale.

New Haven will begin reclassifying to Division II in the 2025-26 academic year and become a full D-I member by the fall of 2028.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity for the University of New Haven," said Frederiksen. "Athletics has been and continues to be a vital driver of enrollment and brand recognition for the university. This move to the Northeast Conference and Division I positions the university for an exciting future – one consistent with the overall strategic focus on academic, professional and global return on investment."

The Chargers will replace Saint Francis University in the NEC. The Loretto, Pennsylvania, college announced in March that it'll drop to Division III in the fall of 2026.

New Haven's new conference includes Farleigh Dickinson University, which gained national fame by upsetting top-seeded Purdue in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Other nearby NEC schools include Long Island, Stonehill, and Wagner.

The Chargers have been part of the Northeast-10 Conference since 2008 and sponsor 20 varsity programs. Nineteen of those will align with NEC sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and track and field.

New Haven will start competing in the NEC in the fall of 2025, except for football, which is still being evaluated. The Chargers will immediately be eligible for NEC titles in some sports and could qualify for full championship access as early as 2026-27.

Morris said New Haven is a perfect fit for the NEC.

"Making the move to Division I is a bold step, and we're honored that New Haven chose to take that step with us," she said. "From the start, it was clear that they share our values – putting academics, competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience at the forefront."

Chargers teams have found success in D-II. The women's basketball team won a national title in 1987, men's basketball reached the national quarterfinals in 2023, and women's volleyball has made 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.

New Haven has also grown into a strong football program, making the D-II playoffs in four straight seasons. The Chargers play on a blue field at DellaCamera Stadium, similar to Boise State's famous "Smurf Turf."

The university recently opened the $9 million Peterson Performance Center and is planning upgrades to the Jeffery P. Hazell Athletics Center.

"This is about positioning ourselves at the highest level," said athletic director Devin Crosby. "The University of New Haven's momentum under Jens Frederiksen's leadership aligns naturally with our transition to NCAA Division I and the Northeast Conference. The blue and gold deserve this."

Notable sports alumni of New Haven include 1987 National League Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Steve Bedrosian and Tony Sparano, a former Miami Dolphins head coach and West Haven native.

The university was founded in 1920 and also has an international campus in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.