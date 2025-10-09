United Adds Nonstop Nyc-area Flights To Hidden European Gems: Here's Where

The airline announced new additions to its summer 2026 schedule on Thursday, Oct. 9. Many of the flights will be based at United's hub in Newark, New Jersey.

United will be the only US airline to offer nonstop service to four destinations: Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland; and Santiago de Compostela, Spain. All four routes will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, will add new daily service to Reykjavik, Iceland. Newark will also get a year-round daily route to Seoul, South Korea, and a third daily flight to Tel Aviv, Israel.

United said it will fly to 46 cities across the Atlantic Ocean in 2026, more than any other US airline.

"United has an unmatched international network, and we pride ourselves on connecting our customers to unique, trendsetting destinations no other U.S. airline serves," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

Split flights will begin on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Croatia's second-largest city sits along the Adriatic Sea, offering a mix of historical sites and coastal Mediterranean life.

Bari's service will launch on Friday, May 1, 2026. Nestled on the other side of the Adriatic, the capital of Italy's Puglia region is home to beaches with turquoise water, hillside towns, and the historic Trulli buildings.

Glasgow's route will start on Friday, May 8, 2026. Scotland's largest city is popular for more than 90 parks and gardens, world-class museums, and a vibrant music scene recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Santiago de Compostela flights will begin on Friday, May 22. Located on Spain's northwest coast, the capital of Galicia is most widely known as the endpoint of Camino de Santiago, a famous pilgrimage for Christians.

Dulles' flights to Reykjavik will start on Thursday, May 21. United also offers seasonal flights from Newark and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to the Icelandic capital.

United will also resume service to nine destinations it launched during the summer of 2025, including Nuuk, Greenland; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Dakar, Senegal.

