‘Unhealthy Air’ Across Tri-State As Wildfire Smoke Pushes Pollution Levels Into Danger Zone

The area is under multiple air quality and heat advisories through Wednesday, July 30.

Air Quality Alerts in Effect

On Sunday, July 27, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued Code Orange air quality alerts due to elevated levels of fine particulate pollution. These conditions can be especially harmful to people with heart or lung conditions, young children, and older adults.

Affected counties include:

New York: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland

Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland New Jersey : Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Camden, and others

: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Camden, and others Pennsylvania: Eastern counties near Philadelphia

According to wildfire smoke maps, much of North Jersey, New York City, Long Island, and eastern Pennsylvania are experiencing air quality levels categorized as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to “Unhealthy.” Parts of upstate New York are showing “Very Unhealthy” and even “Hazardous” air conditions.

Officials recommend limiting outdoor activity, especially for those in sensitive health groups. Residents can check real-time conditions at airnow.gov.

Heat Advisories Issued for Monday, Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Monday, July 28 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, as heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

Counties under heat advisory include:

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, Hudson

Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, Hudson New York: All five NYC boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties

All five NYC boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties Connecticut: Southern portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the National Weather Service said. "There is potential for widespread heat indices of 105 or higher on Tuesday."

Residents are urged to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors or family members.

