Undocumented Immigrant Drove 18-Wheeler Using New York License Issued To ‘No Name’: ICE

ICE announced the arrest of Anmol Anmol, who entered the country illegally in 2023 and was later released by the Biden administration, authorities said.

He was taken into custody after a routine inspection at a truck scale along I-40 by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on September 23, 2025, according to DHS.

Records checks revealed that Anmol was living in the United States illegally. He has been placed in removal proceedings, officials said.

The arrest came during a three-day enforcement operation targeting threats to public safety on I-40, conducted through a partnership between ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Thanks to the successful partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers,” McLaughlin continued.

“New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are US citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers’ licenses to.”

DHS said it is now working with the Department of Transportation, as well as state and local partners, to identify and remove illegal alien truck drivers operating across the country.

The department pointed to similar cases in recent months, including a California crash involving an illegal alien truck driver that critically injured a 5-year-old girl, and a Florida case where a driver was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

