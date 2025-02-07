Undercover Prostitution Investigation At Hudson Valley Spas: 5 Nabbed, Police Say

On Friday, Feb. 7, the New Windsor Police Department announced several arrests in connection with an undercover investigation into alleged prostitution and unlicensed massage operations at several locations in the town.

The probe, initiated after repeated complaints from residents and local businesses, led to the arrests of five individuals on various charges, including unauthorized practice of a profession, promoting prostitution, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrests included:

Vivi Spa at 3141 Route 9W Suite 600:

Kun Jhao, 37, of Syosset – Unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution;

Hongshuang Yu, 37, of Syosset – Promoting prostitution in the third degree;

Nathan Rhodes, 40, of Long Branch, NJ – Promoting prostitution in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Sun & Moon Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Rd. Suite 900:

Hongyu Quan, 58, of Flushing – Unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

A & A Spa – 357 Windsor Hwy:

In Ok Smith, 59, of East Haven, Connecticut – Unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

All of the suspects were issued appearance tickets and are set to appear in New Windsor Justice Court on March 11, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Following the investigation, New Windsor officials shut down Vivi Spa pending compliance with regulations, while building code violations were issued to Sun & Moon Spa and A & A Spa.

"We will continue to use all legal remedies available to combat unlawful activities conducted within the town," New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said of the investigation.

Town Supervisor Stephen Bedatti issued a stern warning:

"My message to these illegal businesses is simple. Do not reopen and leave the Town of New Windsor. I have directed the police department to use every legal path to continually shut down these illegal businesses."

