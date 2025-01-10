Ulster County Man Used Large Piece Of Wood In Violent Altercation: Police

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the victim's home on Route 209 in Wawarsing, said Trooper Jennifer Alvarez of the New York State Police.

According to Alvarez, During the altercation, Eudomar Demacedo, age 31, of Ellenville, struck the victim multiple times with a 2x4. The victim was transported to Ellenville Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

Following an investigation, Demacedo was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail, where he will await future proceedings.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

