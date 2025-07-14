Thunderstorm Rain 71°

Udder Chaos: Milk Truck Tips In Hudson Valley, Spilling Dairy Everywhere

There was no crying to be seen, but plenty of spilled milk.

A tractor-trailer carrying milk overturned on Gahbauer Road in Claverack on Monday, July 14.

 Photo Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
A moo-ving mishap turned into a full-blown dairy disaster Monday morning, July 14, when a tractor-trailer hauling milk tipped over in the town of Claverack, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of Gahbauer Road and State Route 217, puncturing the truck’s cargo tank and causing what deputies described as a “significant spill." 

Photos from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office show the tanker on its side, with a steady stream of milk flowing down the roadway.

Multiple agencies responded to help mop up the mess, including the Columbia County Haz-Mat Team, DEC Response Team, the New York State Police, and the Mellenville and Ghent Fire Companies.

The driver of the truck was transported by Greenport Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center for evaluation. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

