A Few Clouds 67°

SHARE

UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Rookie Of The Year

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year after a standout first season in the WNBA. The news should not come as a shock to anyone who watched her inspired play across 36 games this year. 

Dallas Wings point guard and former University of Connecticut great Paige Bueckers was the unanimous choice for the Associated Press Rookie of the Year.&nbsp;

Dallas Wings point guard and former University of Connecticut great Paige Bueckers was the unanimous choice for the Associated Press Rookie of the Year. 

 Photo Credit: John Mac/Wikimedia
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Bueckers, the Wings’ top draft pick, made an immediate impact, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists a game, according to ESPN. The team noted the 23-year-old was the only player in the league to finish in the top nine in scoring, assists, and steals.

The Associated Press also placed Bueckers on the All-WNBA Second Team and made her a unanimous choice for the All-Rookie Team.

She was joined on the All-Rookie Team by Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of Washington, Leila Lacan of Connecticut, Janelle Salaun of Golden State, and Dominique Malonga of Seattle.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named AP Player of the Year for the second straight season, and Golden State’s Natalie Nakase earned AP Coach of the Year honors. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE