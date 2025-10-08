Uber Driver Sparked Deadly Palisades Fire, Created AI Image Of Burning City: DOJ

Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne, FL, has been arrested in the case, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The 29-year-old, also known as "Jon Rinder," was charged with destruction of property by means of fire.

The Palisades Fire burned more than 23,000 acres in January, destroying neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area, CNN reported. The wildfire killed at least 12 people and put about 105,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders.

The fire caused an estimated $25 billion in damage, according to insurance broker Aon.

"The complaint alleges that a single person's recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades," said Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli.

According to an affidavit, the Palisades Fire was a "holdover" fire that came from the Lachman Fire, which began burning on New Year's Day. While firefighters extinguished the Lachman Fire, the flames continued burning underground within the roots of dense plants.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, heavy winds spread the fire above ground, sparking what became known as the Palisades Fire. The destructive wildfire wasn't considered fully contained until Friday, Jan. 31.

Prosecutors said Rinderknecht, who used to live in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, was working as an Uber driver on New Year's Eve.

"Two passengers that he drove on separate trips between 10:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. that night later told law enforcement they remembered that Rinderknecht appeared agitated and angry," the US Attorney's Office said in a news release.

After dropping off a passenger, investigators said Rinderknecht hiked into the hills near Skull Rock Trailhead. He recorded videos on his iPhone while listening to a rap song whose music video showed things being set on fire.

At 12:12 a.m., environmental sensors detected the start of the Lachman Fire, and Rinderknecht soon tried calling 911 several times. He had no service, but once he finally connected, a nearby resident had already reported the fire.

Prosecutors also said Rinderknecht escaped from the scene, passed fire engines heading to the fire, then turned around and sped after them. He walked up the trail again to watch the flames and filmed more videos at 1:02 a.m.

During an interview on Friday, Jan. 24, prosecutors said Rinderknecht lied about where he was when the fire began. Geolocation data placed him just 30 feet from the flames as they spread.

Investigators used surveillance video, witness accounts, phone records, and fire pattern analysis to link Rinderknecht to the flames.

"At the request of state and local authorities, ATF took the lead in this complex investigation utilizing techniques unique to our agency's capabilities," said Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' division in Los Angeles. "The horrific loss of life and property was significantly felt by ATF members, and we are honored to utilize our expertise to provide answers to this community."

Essayli said among the digital evidence was an image created by ChatGPT depicting a city being destroyed by fire.

"While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy," said Essayli.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Rinderknecht's arrest marks an important step toward closure for survivors.

"More than nine months ago, our city faced one of the most devastating periods our region had ever seen," Bass said in a statement. "Lives were tragically lost. Thousands of homes were destroyed. Our heroic firefighters fought the blaze valiantly with no rest. Each day that families are displaced is a day too long and as we are working tirelessly to bring Angelenos home, we are also working towards closure and towards justice – and today is a step forward in that process."

Rinderknecht made his first federal court appearance in Orlando, FL, on October 8. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years in prison.

Bass said the city will "shortly" release the Los Angeles Fire Department's after-action report on the Palisades Fire.

