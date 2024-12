Walter A. Harris, age 38, and Johnny C. Mitchell, age 35, were busted shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 7, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Hicks said an investigation led to the discovery of approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine and more than $3,200 in cash.

Both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.

They were arraigned and held without bail at the Greene County Jail.

