Two $1M Powerball Tickets Sold In NY After $1.787B Jackpot Drawing

The winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, and matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing. They'll split the $1.787 billion jackpot.

Nationwide, 18 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, with some sold locally:

The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Illinois (2), Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (2), Ohio (2), Oregon, Texas (2), and West Virginia.

Two other tickets — sold in Kansas and Texas — added the Power Play option to double their winnings to $2 million.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 6 drawing were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and the red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The jackpot had rolled over for 42 consecutive drawings since it was last won in California on May 31, 2025 — the longest run in Powerball history.

Monday’s jackpot resets to $20 million, with the 10X Power Play multiplier available. Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

